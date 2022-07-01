Report: Kevin Huerter Traded to Kings; Hawks Get Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, Pick

AP Photo/Nikki Boertman

Kevin Huerter's time with the Atlanta Hawks has come to an end.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks will trade Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice Harkless and a future first-round pick.

According to Wojnarowski, the draft pick going to Atlanta is lottery-protected in 2024, top-12-protected in 2025 and top-10-protected in 2026.

The trade saves the Hawks some money. Huerter, whose four-year, $65 million contract extension signed in October kicks in next season, is owed $14.5 million in 2022-23.

Holiday and Harkless, who are both on expiring contracts, will earn a combined $10.9 million. The Hawks also recoup a first-round pick after they traded first-rounders in 2023, 2025 and 2027, plus a pick swap in 2026, to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray has two seasons remaining on his contract. The 25-year-old is eligible to sign an extension, but it's unclear if he's looking to get a deal done quickly.

Prior to the trade, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Sports Illustrated's Zach Dimmitt) that Murray and his agent, Rich Paul, "made it known" he wouldn't extend this summer and "probably not" next summer because his current deal limits how much of a raise he can get in a new contract.

Holiday can replace some of the three-point shooting Huerter brought to Atlanta's offense. He has a 36.5 career success rate from behind the arc.

Harkless is a decent role player who gives Hawks head coach Nate McMillan more depth. He averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 47 appearances with the Kings in 2021-22.

As the Kings look to end their long playoff drought, Huerter can help improve their offense. They ranked 16th in points per game (110.3) and 25th in offensive rating (109.9) last season, per Basketball Reference.

Huerter averaged a career-high 12.1 points per game and made a career-best 38.9 percent of his three-point attempts in 74 appearances with Atlanta last season. He will likely play in the starting lineup while Davion Mitchell comes off the bench for incoming head coach Mike Brown.