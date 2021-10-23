Lakers' Rajon Rondo on Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard Altercation: 'It Can Happen'

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Lakers stars Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard garnered attention for their heated altercation on the bench during Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

But their Los Angeles teammates aren't too concerned with the situation. Lakers veteran point guard Rajon Rondo brushed it off as a heat-of-the-moment occurrence.

"It can happen. ... But nevertheless, like I said, those two guys, I wouldn't say they're best friends, but they get along very well," Rondo said, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Davis and Howard needed to be separated after exchanging words while the Lakers were getting blown out in the first half of Friday's game.

The Lakers wound up losing the game 115-105 and are now 0-2 to start the 2021-22 season. Howard said after the game that the issue between him and Davis was "squashed."

"Frustration happens on the court," Rondo continued. "Obviously, we have to control things better. But at the same time, you lose and things are magnified with the Lakers. ... But at the same time, I think we're in a good place of where we need to be as far as continuing to get better."

While it's still unclear what caused the issue between Davis and Howard, it's clear that Los Angeles has some issues it needs to work out on the court as well. The Lakers were expected to be in contention for their second NBA championship in three seasons after a slew of offseason acquisitions, most notably former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. The early-season woes are likely to continue as players get used to each other on the floor.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We've had some humble pie the last couple of games," Rondo said. "We understand we're going to take everybody's best shot."

The Lakers will go for their first win of the season Sunday night at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.