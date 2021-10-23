Video: Lakers' Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard Get in Heated Bench Altercation

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Suffice it to say things are not going well for the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.

Two nights after being beaten by the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard needed to be separated in the first half of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

It's unclear what led to the heated exchange of words between the big men, but it came as the Lakers were being blown out 34-18 in the second quarter to go into the break down 13 points.

Davis was off to an awful start, going into the locker room with just four points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Howard was scoreless but active on the defensive end, grabbing three rebounds and two steals.

While these back-and-forths happen on a semi-regular basis in the NBA—this is what happens when highly competitive people get in pressure-packed environments—it typically doesn't happen two games into the season.