Corey Davis 'Not Looking Good' For Jets vs. Bengals With Hip Flexor Injury

The New York Jets could be without one of their key offensive playmakers as Corey Davis' status is "not looking good" for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering an injury in Thursday's practice.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided the update Friday:

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Davis is dealing with a "hip flexor issue."

With the Jets entering a new era under Saleh, the front office spent much of the offseason revamping the offense for the first-year head coach. Quarterback Zach Wilson was the biggest addition with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Davis was New York's marquee free-agent signing. The Western Michigan alum signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract in March. He joined the Jets after spending the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

The results on the field haven't paid off for Davis or the Jets. Davis had a promising start with 97 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, but he had just 49 yards on seven receptions in the next two games combined. New York scored a total of 20 points through its first three games.

Davis did bounce back in Week 4 with 111 yards and one touchdown on four catches in New York's 27-24 upset win over the Tennessee Titans.

The biggest problem for the Jets has been Wilson thus far. The rookie threw at least one interception in each of his first five games and has only thrown for more than 250 yards twice. He's now out for 2-4 weeks because of a right knee injury suffered last week against the New England Patriots.

Originally taken with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 draft, Davis had the best season of his career last year. The 26-year-old caught 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

The Jets need Davis to play at a high level if they want Wilson to eventually take steps forward this season. His absence leaves a huge void on the outside that will likely be filled by Keelan Cole.

Cole ranks second on the team with just 166 receiving yards on eight receptions.