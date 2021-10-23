X

    NBA G League Draft 2021 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

    Adam WellsOctober 24, 2021

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Rosters for the 2021-22 G League season are likely set for all 28 teams after Saturday's draft.

    There were 99 players eligible, and several had previous NBA experience, including Lance Stephenson and Brandon Knight.

    This season will mark a return to normalcy for the league. The previous two years were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2019-20 campaign was canceled in June after play was stopped in March.

    Only 18 teams took part in the monthlong 2021 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, Florida.

    The 2021-22 season will tip off Nov. 5. 

    Here are the results from the draft.

    First Round 

    1. Delaware (From South Bay): Shamorie Ponds

    2. College Park: Tyler Hagedorn

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    3. Fort Wayne: Gabe York

    4. Westchester: Justin Turner

    5. Agua Caliente (From Stockton): Nate Darling

    6. Sioux Falls (From Grand Rapids): Brandon Knight

    7. Texas (From Raptors905): Eddie Stansberry

    8. Motor City: Jaylen Johnson

    9. Iowa (From Wisconsin): Michael Gbinije

    10. Salt Lake City: Zaire Wade

    11. Texas (From Austin): Loudon Love

    12. Santa Cruz (From Memphis): Alan Griffin

    13. Grand Rapids (From Sioux Falls): Lance Stephenson

    14. Greensboro (From Delaware via WES): LiAngelo Ball

    15. Lakeland (From Texas via AUS): TJ Haws

    16. Cleveland: BJ Taylor

    17. Windy City (From Lakeland): Scottie Lindsey

    18. Maine: Isaiah Ross

    19. Iowa (From Birmingham): Ruot Monyyong

    20. Lakeland (From Long Island): Marlon Stewart

    21. Stockton (From Agua Caliente): Joe Young

    22. Iowa: Samir Doughty

    23. Greensboro (From Santa Cruz via SBL): Chudier Bile

    24. Capital City: Rodney Pryor

    25. Windy City: Tim Bond

    26. Greensboro: Tyree White

    27. Cleveland (From OKL via RGV): Montell McRae

    28. RGV: Cullen Russo

    Second Round

    1. Memphis (From South Bay): Karim Mane

    2. College Park: Kalob Ledoux

    3. Memphis (From Fort Wayne): Gerard Tarin

    4. Delaware (From Westchester): Barra Njie

    5. Raptors 905 (From Stockton via CTN and RGV): Tahj Eaddy

    6. Grand Rapids: Trevon Duval

    7. Lakeland (From Raptors905): Gary Chivichyan

    8. Motor City: Ryan Daly

    9. Wisconsin: Keaton Wallace

    10. Salt Lake City (via Stockton): Pedro Bradshaw

    11. Austin: Alexis Wangmene

    12. Fort Wayne (From Memphis): Ian DuBose

    13. Sioux Falls: Mike Smith

    14. Lakeland (From Delaware): Jaire Grayer

    15. Raptors905 (From Texas): Blake Francis

    16. Cleveland: Jack Pagenkopf

    17. Lakeland: Devonte Patterson

    18. Fort Wayne (From Maine via LAK): Jordan Allen

    19. Birmingham: Devearl Ramsey

    20. Long Island: Chris Walker

    21. RGV (From Agua Caliente): Eric Demers

    22. Birmingham (From Iowa): Derrick Griffin

    23. Santa Cruz: Ja’Quan Lyle

    24. Capital City: Jachai Taylor

    25. Westchester (From Windy City): Lydell Elmore

    26. Greensboro: Ikenna Ndugba

    27. Oklahoma City: Tevin King

    28. Agua Caliente (From RGV): Kammeon Holsey

    Third Round

    1. South Bay: Elijah Cain

    2. College Park: Landon Taliaferro

    3. Fort Wayne: Will Vorhees

    4. Westchester: Asante Gist

    5. Stockton: Princepal Singh

    6. Grand Rapids: Trevor John

    7. Raptors905: Tristan Jarrett

    8. Motor City: Devon Baulkman

    9. Wisconsin: Jaylen Bland

    10. Salt Lake City: JC Show

    11. Austin: No Selection

    12. Memphis: No Selection

    13. Sioux Falls: Joel Ntambwe

    14. Delaware: No Selection

    15. Texas: Lamonte Bearden

    16. Stockton (From Cleveland): No Selection

    17. Delaware (From Lakeland): No Selection

    18. Maine: Lindsey Drew

    19. Iowa (From Birmingham): Artur Labinowicz

    20. Long Island: Jaylen Fisher

    21. Agua Caliente: Randy Onwuasor

    22. Iowa: Seth Allen

    23. Santa Cruz: Jovan Mooring

    24. Capital City: Jermaine Haley

    25. Windy City: Kerwin Roach

    26. Greensboro: Isaiah Blackmon

    27. Oklahoma City: Marlon Taylor

    28. RGV: Jimond Ivey  

    Results via GLeague.com.

    Notable Picks

    Shamorie Ponds, PG, Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate)

    Since he was undrafted out of St. John's two years ago, Shamorie Ponds has spent the bulk of his professional career in the G League. He had a summer league stint with the Houston Rockets in 2019 before signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract.

    Ponds appeared in four games for the Raptors during the 2019-20 season. The 23-year-old averaged 2.3 points per game in 11 total minutes. He had a brief run with Spars Realway of the Bosnian League earlier this year, shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range in five games.

    When he was coming out of college, Ponds drew praise for his scoring ability.

    Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops wrote Ponds "might be one of the very best offensive prospects in the 2019 NBA draft class."

    The biggest knock against Ponds is size. He's listed at 6'0" and 175 pounds.

    Willis did note that Ponds is an average athlete who "graded out very well both in pick-and-roll action and in isolation opportunities" during his final college season.

    The Philadelphia 76ers, who should be in the market for all the help they can get at point guard, will be able to work with Ponds to develop his skills. He may not make a major impact on the organization this season, but there's plenty of upside to make him worth watching in the G League.

    LiAngelo Ball, SG, Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets affiliate)

    The saga of LiAngelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets had a happy ending for both parties.

    ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Friday that "procedural issues" caused Ball to be entered into the G League draft instead of going straight to the Hornets. 

    Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Ball was waived by Charlotte on Oct. 15 after signing a nonguaranteed contract one day earlier.

    Bontemps noted the move was "a precursor" to Ball's ending up with the Greensboro Swarm. 

    One week later, Ball joined the Swarm after being selected with the No. 14 pick. The 22-year-old will remain in the Hornets family after appearing in five games for the team during summer league.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    LiAngelo Ball scored 16 points and made five 3-pointers in his Summer League debut with the Hornets.<br><br>He made more 3-pointers than the rest of the team combined (3). <a href="https://t.co/KVLiVoE73i">pic.twitter.com/KVLiVoE73i</a>

    Ball has had a winding path to reach this point. He began his professional career in 2018 with Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League, and the California native shot 41.5 percent from three in 14 appearances. 

    LiAngelo's next stop was in the Junior Basketball Association, founded by his father, LaVar Ball.

    Early scouting reports on Ball weren't kind about his chances of making it to the NBA:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Ball will struggle to find a serious job playing pro basketball, including the G-League. <a href="https://twitter.com/Mike_Schmitz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mike_Schmitz</a> projected him in high school as a small-ball stretch 4-man at the mid-major college level. Would make sense for Ball to find a scholarship at a lower level and stay in school.

    It's certainly possible he has improved over the past four years, but whether that will be enough to get him to the NBA has yet to be determined.

    This will be Ball's first significant exposure to the G League. He did have a brief stint with the Oklahoma City Blue in March 2020, but the season was canceled before he appeared in a game.

    Joe Young, PG, Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings affiliate)

    It's perhaps a bit unfair to highlight Joe Young since he already has three years of NBA experience. The Oregon product appeared in 127 games with the Indiana Pacers from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

    The 2017-18 season was his best, as he averaged 3.9 points per game with 37.9 percent shooting from behind the arc.

    On Dec. 31, 2017, Young dropped 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the Pacers' 107-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    After the 2017-18 season, Young played in the Chinese Basketball Association. The 29-year-old spent two years with the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings before moving to the Beijing Royal Fighters for the 2020-21 campaign. 

    He averaged 36.1, 38.3 and 25.2 points per game in those three seasons.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!