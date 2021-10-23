NBA G League Draft 2021 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rosters for the 2021-22 G League season are likely set for all 28 teams after Saturday's draft.

There were 99 players eligible, and several had previous NBA experience, including Lance Stephenson and Brandon Knight.

This season will mark a return to normalcy for the league. The previous two years were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2019-20 campaign was canceled in June after play was stopped in March.

Only 18 teams took part in the monthlong 2021 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, Florida.

The 2021-22 season will tip off Nov. 5.

Here are the results from the draft.

First Round

1. Delaware (From South Bay): Shamorie Ponds

2. College Park: Tyler Hagedorn

3. Fort Wayne: Gabe York

4. Westchester: Justin Turner

5. Agua Caliente (From Stockton): Nate Darling

6. Sioux Falls (From Grand Rapids): Brandon Knight

7. Texas (From Raptors905): Eddie Stansberry

8. Motor City: Jaylen Johnson

9. Iowa (From Wisconsin): Michael Gbinije

10. Salt Lake City: Zaire Wade

11. Texas (From Austin): Loudon Love

12. Santa Cruz (From Memphis): Alan Griffin

13. Grand Rapids (From Sioux Falls): Lance Stephenson

14. Greensboro (From Delaware via WES): LiAngelo Ball

15. Lakeland (From Texas via AUS): TJ Haws

16. Cleveland: BJ Taylor

17. Windy City (From Lakeland): Scottie Lindsey

18. Maine: Isaiah Ross

19. Iowa (From Birmingham): Ruot Monyyong

20. Lakeland (From Long Island): Marlon Stewart

21. Stockton (From Agua Caliente): Joe Young

22. Iowa: Samir Doughty

23. Greensboro (From Santa Cruz via SBL): Chudier Bile

24. Capital City: Rodney Pryor

25. Windy City: Tim Bond

26. Greensboro: Tyree White

27. Cleveland (From OKL via RGV): Montell McRae

28. RGV: Cullen Russo

Second Round

1. Memphis (From South Bay): Karim Mane

2. College Park: Kalob Ledoux

3. Memphis (From Fort Wayne): Gerard Tarin

4. Delaware (From Westchester): Barra Njie

5. Raptors 905 (From Stockton via CTN and RGV): Tahj Eaddy

6. Grand Rapids: Trevon Duval

7. Lakeland (From Raptors905): Gary Chivichyan

8. Motor City: Ryan Daly

9. Wisconsin: Keaton Wallace

10. Salt Lake City (via Stockton): Pedro Bradshaw

11. Austin: Alexis Wangmene

12. Fort Wayne (From Memphis): Ian DuBose

13. Sioux Falls: Mike Smith

14. Lakeland (From Delaware): Jaire Grayer

15. Raptors905 (From Texas): Blake Francis

16. Cleveland: Jack Pagenkopf

17. Lakeland: Devonte Patterson

18. Fort Wayne (From Maine via LAK): Jordan Allen

19. Birmingham: Devearl Ramsey

20. Long Island: Chris Walker

21. RGV (From Agua Caliente): Eric Demers

22. Birmingham (From Iowa): Derrick Griffin

23. Santa Cruz: Ja’Quan Lyle

24. Capital City: Jachai Taylor

25. Westchester (From Windy City): Lydell Elmore

26. Greensboro: Ikenna Ndugba

27. Oklahoma City: Tevin King

28. Agua Caliente (From RGV): Kammeon Holsey

Third Round

1. South Bay: Elijah Cain

2. College Park: Landon Taliaferro

3. Fort Wayne: Will Vorhees

4. Westchester: Asante Gist

5. Stockton: Princepal Singh

6. Grand Rapids: Trevor John

7. Raptors905: Tristan Jarrett

8. Motor City: Devon Baulkman

9. Wisconsin: Jaylen Bland

10. Salt Lake City: JC Show

11. Austin: No Selection

12. Memphis: No Selection

13. Sioux Falls: Joel Ntambwe

14. Delaware: No Selection

15. Texas: Lamonte Bearden

16. Stockton (From Cleveland): No Selection

17. Delaware (From Lakeland): No Selection

18. Maine: Lindsey Drew

19. Iowa (From Birmingham): Artur Labinowicz

20. Long Island: Jaylen Fisher

21. Agua Caliente: Randy Onwuasor

22. Iowa: Seth Allen

23. Santa Cruz: Jovan Mooring

24. Capital City: Jermaine Haley

25. Windy City: Kerwin Roach

26. Greensboro: Isaiah Blackmon

27. Oklahoma City: Marlon Taylor

28. RGV: Jimond Ivey

Results via GLeague.com.

Notable Picks

Shamorie Ponds, PG, Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate)

Since he was undrafted out of St. John's two years ago, Shamorie Ponds has spent the bulk of his professional career in the G League. He had a summer league stint with the Houston Rockets in 2019 before signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract.

Ponds appeared in four games for the Raptors during the 2019-20 season. The 23-year-old averaged 2.3 points per game in 11 total minutes. He had a brief run with Spars Realway of the Bosnian League earlier this year, shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range in five games.

When he was coming out of college, Ponds drew praise for his scoring ability.

Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops wrote Ponds "might be one of the very best offensive prospects in the 2019 NBA draft class."

The biggest knock against Ponds is size. He's listed at 6'0" and 175 pounds.

Willis did note that Ponds is an average athlete who "graded out very well both in pick-and-roll action and in isolation opportunities" during his final college season.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who should be in the market for all the help they can get at point guard, will be able to work with Ponds to develop his skills. He may not make a major impact on the organization this season, but there's plenty of upside to make him worth watching in the G League.

LiAngelo Ball, SG, Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets affiliate)

The saga of LiAngelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets had a happy ending for both parties.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Friday that "procedural issues" caused Ball to be entered into the G League draft instead of going straight to the Hornets.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Ball was waived by Charlotte on Oct. 15 after signing a nonguaranteed contract one day earlier.

Bontemps noted the move was "a precursor" to Ball's ending up with the Greensboro Swarm.

One week later, Ball joined the Swarm after being selected with the No. 14 pick. The 22-year-old will remain in the Hornets family after appearing in five games for the team during summer league.

Ball has had a winding path to reach this point. He began his professional career in 2018 with Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League, and the California native shot 41.5 percent from three in 14 appearances.

LiAngelo's next stop was in the Junior Basketball Association, founded by his father, LaVar Ball.

Early scouting reports on Ball weren't kind about his chances of making it to the NBA:

It's certainly possible he has improved over the past four years, but whether that will be enough to get him to the NBA has yet to be determined.

This will be Ball's first significant exposure to the G League. He did have a brief stint with the Oklahoma City Blue in March 2020, but the season was canceled before he appeared in a game.

Joe Young, PG, Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings affiliate)

It's perhaps a bit unfair to highlight Joe Young since he already has three years of NBA experience. The Oregon product appeared in 127 games with the Indiana Pacers from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

The 2017-18 season was his best, as he averaged 3.9 points per game with 37.9 percent shooting from behind the arc.

On Dec. 31, 2017, Young dropped 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the Pacers' 107-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the 2017-18 season, Young played in the Chinese Basketball Association. The 29-year-old spent two years with the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings before moving to the Beijing Royal Fighters for the 2020-21 campaign.

He averaged 36.1, 38.3 and 25.2 points per game in those three seasons.