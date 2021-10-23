Video: Michigan Marching Band Trolls Ohio State with Beer Pong Halftime Skit

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines don't meet the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes until Nov. 27, the final game of the regular season. However, that didn't stopped Michigan from taking a jab at OSU on Saturday.

During halftime of the game between the Wolverines and unranked Northwestern, the Michigan marching band trolled the Buckeyes with a beer pong skit:

Ohio State and Michigan have a well-established rivalry. The Wolverines haven't beaten the Buckeyes since 2011, and Ohio State has steamrolled Michigan in their last two meetings, too. In 2018, the Buckeyes won 62-39, and in 2019 they won 56-27.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh became the first Michigan head coach to start his tenure 0-5 against Ohio State with the 2019 loss. At this year's Big Ten Media Day, Harbaugh said his team would beat the Buckeyes "or die trying," per Sports Illustrated.

Despite OSU's dominance over the last decade, Michigan leads the all-time series 58-51-6.