Gerald Green Announces NBA Retirement; Joins Rockets as Player Development Coach

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

2007 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Gerald Green announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday, joining the Houston Rockets as a player development coach.

Green spent 12 years in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Rockets.

A gifted athlete and scorer, Green averaged 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds over the course of his career. He defeated Dwight Howard, Nate Robinson and Tyrus Thomas in the 2007 Slam Dunk Contest and also won the 2012 G League MVP.

The Rockets are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild and have young developing guards like Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green who could benefit from Green's tutelage.

Jalen Green, especially, has the type of athletic and shooting prowess that could give him some kinship with the elder statesman.