Eagles' DeVonta Smith Seen with Walking Boot For Apparent Injury After Super Bowl

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was seen wearing a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.

The 24-year-old is in his second NFL season after the Eagles selected him 10th overall in the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama, and he recorded team-highs of seven catches for 100 yards in Sunday's game. He set career-highs in the regular season with 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

Philly made Smith the third wideout off the board in 2021 behind Ja'Marr Chase of LSU and Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. It was an easy choice for the receiver-needy Eagles, as he won the Heisman Trophy in 2020 after racking up 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Smith was a big-time performer throughout his collegiate career, as he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a freshman at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Smith also put up huge numbers in 2019, making 68 grabs for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns, all of which were career highs until his historic 2020 campaign.

The Eagles haven't had much immediate success using early draft picks on wide receivers in recent years, with Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside struggling to make a major impact out of the gate.

Given his skill set and history of success against the highest level of competition in college football, though, Smith was viewed as a player who was unlikely to be a bust.

He was expected to be a significant contributor immediately and a key figure in the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Smith was indeed solid right away, racking up 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie last season.

If Smith is forced to miss some time, it will test the depth of the Eagles' receiving corps and give some other players an opportunity to step up.