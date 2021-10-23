Astros Eliminate Red Sox in Game 6, Clinch 3rd AL Pennant Since 2017

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Houston Astros are going to the World Series after defeating the visiting Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez continued to rake by smacking a first-inning RBI double and scoring on a sixth-inning groundout after landing on third with a triple.

He went 4-for-4 and now has eight hits in his last 10 at-bats.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker piled on with a three-run homer in the eighth to score Alvarez and shortstop Carlos Correa.

Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia and four Houston relievers dominated on the mound, combining for 10 strikeouts while allowing just four baserunners (two hits, two walks). Garcia didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning.

The Red Sox had their chances.

Center fielder Enrique Hernandez hit a two-out triple in the sixth to break up the no-hitter, but third baseman Rafael Devers popped out to end the threat.

One inning later, Boston put runners on the corners with one out, but Houston got a double play after pinch hitter Travis Shaw struck out and catcher Martin Maldonado threw out left fielder Alex Verdugo trying to steal second.

Houston, which has now won three AL pennants in five years, took the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Notable Performances

Astros SP Luis Garcia (Win): 5.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K

Astros DH Yordan Alvarez: 4-for-4, 2B, 3B, 2R, RBI

Astros 3B Alex Bregman: 2-for-4, R

Astros RF Kyle Tucker: 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI

Red Sox SP Nathan Eovaldi (Loss): 4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

What's Next?

Houston now awaits the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta leads L.A. 3-2 and can clinch the NL pennant with a win in Game 6, which starts Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Truist Park. If L.A. wins, Game 7 will go down Sunday at 7:38 p.m. in Atlanta.

The World Series will start Oct. 26.

