Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Agree to Perpetual 5-Year Contract; Terms Not Disclosed

After a 6-0 start this season, Oklahoma State has rewarded head football coach Mike Gundy with a new, unique contract extension.

The school announced Friday that the board of regents has approved a perpetual five-year contract for Gundy:

Prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Gundy changed the terms of his contract with the program.

Athletic director Mike Holder told reporters in July 2020 that Gundy took a $1 million per year pay cut, and the rollover years in his contract were reduced from five to four. His buyout was also reduced from $5 million to $4 million.

“The changes were offered up by Mike Gundy, and I commend him for that. It was his idea to take a million-dollar pay cut,” Holder said. “I think it really demonstrates his commitment to being a better coach. He wanted to make a statement that assured all the players that this wasn’t just about talk, this is more about action, and that’s the first step.”

Friday's announcement essentially reinstates the five-year rollover clause in his deal.

Gundy has the Cowboys off to their best start since the 2015 season when they finished 10-3. They are ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

An Oklahoma State alum, Gundy began his coaching career at his alma mater. He was hired as the wide receivers coach in 1990 by then-head coach Pat Jones. He spent six seasons with the program before serving as an assistant at Baylor and Maryland.

The Cowboys brought Gundy back as associate head coach and offensive coordinator under Les Miles in 2001. The 54-year-old was promoted to head coach when Miles took the LSU job after the 2004 season.

Gundy is the program's all-time leader in games coached (210), wins (143), bowl-game appearances (15) and bowl wins (10).