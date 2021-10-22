Report: LiAngelo Ball Entering G League Draft Due to 'Procedural Issues' with Hornets

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball has been entered into the G League draft after originally planning to play for the Charlotte Hornets' affiliate.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, procedural issues will prevent Ball from being assigned to the Hornets' G League team.

On Oct. 14, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the Hornets signed Ball to a nonguaranteed deal and released him in order to "eventually sign with their G League team."

The move came ahead of the NBA's deadline to set their 15-man roster for the regular season, as well as finalize two-way deals and G League teams, on Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Luke Adams of HoopsHype noted most player releases would likely happen by Oct. 16 to allow them to clear waivers in time for the start of the regular season.

Ball was invited to participate in Hornets training camp by his brother, LaMelo. The front office signed LiAngelo to their roster for summer league. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in five appearances.

Summer league marked Ball's first game action with an NBA team in his professional career. The 22-year-old previously had stints with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League during the 2020 season and Detroit Pistons during training camp last year, but he never appeared in a game for either team.

The 2021 G League draft will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The Delaware Blue Coats (affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers) own the No. 1 overall pick.