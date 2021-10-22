Bettor Wins $1.3M on $30K Wager After Browns Cash 4-Leg Moneyline Parlay

AP Photo/David Richard

There's nothing like letting a $30,000 bet with a $1.3 million payout ride on the backs of Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson.

While the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos were each looking for their fourth win of the season Thursday night, one bettor was looking for a million dollars. Their four-team parlay needed the Denver Nuggets to beat the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, Appalachian State to beat Coastal Carolina and Browns to beat the Broncos:

What's more, he said "cashing out is not an option" when the B/R Betting account asked him if he would consider such a move.

He made the right call.

Cleveland held on for a 17-14 victory thanks to some impressive running by Johnson down the stretch. Things looked dicey when the Broncos went on two long touchdown drives in the second half to close their gap to 10-7 and then 17-14, but the visitors did not get the ball back in the final five minutes.

Keenum and Johnson will forever be heroes for one millionaire.