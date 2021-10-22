Lakers' Dwight Howard Calls NBA 75 Snub 'Disrespectful' on Instagram

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Dwight Howard isn't happy with being left off of the NBA's list of the best 75 players.

After the final 25 players for the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team consisting of the 75 best players in league history were revealed on Thursday, there were sure to be some players who felt they deserved to be included. Howard took to Instagram and commented "disrespectful" on Bleacher Report's post asking who was the biggest snub.

Howard's Los Angeles Lakers teammates Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis were all included on the list:

"The team is being selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media and current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives," the NBA's announcement about the teams stated.

Howard is a former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-NBA selection and an eight-time All-Star. He won the first NBA championship of his career with the Lakers in 2020.