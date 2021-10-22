Alex Morgan, USWNT Play South Korea to Scoreless Draw in 2021 Friendly

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The United States women's national team came out flat in what resulted in a 0-0 draw against South Korea in Thursday's international friendly.

The result ended a streak of 22 straight wins on home soil for the Americans dating back to a 1-1 draw against South Korea in 2019.

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe led a veteran lineup at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, the first of two straight friendlies against South Korea. The team simply couldn't find the back of the net despite 19 total shots and eight on goal, via ESPNFC.

Even in a friendly and no major tournament on the horizon, the United States went with an experienced lineup in this match. Six players in the starting 11 entered with at least 100 caps, not even counting Carli Lloyd off the bench.

Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch (10 caps) was the least experienced player in the starting lineup, but even she was on the 2019 team that won the World Cup.

This wasn't enough to avoid a slow start as the two sides remained scoreless through the first half.

The United States controlled possession, but the team was sloppy in the attacking third and failed to get many close chances. The result was several long shots, with only Lindsey Horan coming close to the net:

South Korea nearly matched the USA's aggressiveness in the first half while taking eight shots, one almost beating Franch at the post:

The second half featured numerous substitutions but not much difference on the field. The Americans had a lot of possession but couldn't break down the Korean defense for open looks.

Yoon Young-Guel thrived in net for the visitors, stopping quality shot attempts from Rose Lavelle, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd in the second half. The goalkeeper finished with eight saves while earning a clean sheet.

Lloyd had a few more attempts at the game-winner, but it wasn't meant to be as the United States had to settle for a draw.

The two sides will now battle again Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.