Derrick Henry, Jared Goff Headline Madden 22 Week 6 Player Ratings Update

All hail King Henry.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was almost the latest to become a member of the 99 Club for Madden 22 after putting on a show while leading his team to a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

That was the headline when Madden announced its latest ratings updates Thursday. Henry improved by one point from 97 to 98 overall after running for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the upset win over Buffalo.

Nobody in the league has more rushing yards (783) or rushing touchdowns (10) than Henry, who is off to a dominant start and in the middle of the early MVP discussion.

He wasn't the only one who received a ratings boost, as Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones went from 71 to 72 overall and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette jumped from 80 to 81 overall.

The Browns will be without Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos and could use Peoples-Jones' emergence as a weapon in the offense. He impressed as a bright spot in the team's Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Fournette, he began the season splitting carries with Ronald Jones II in Tampa Bay's backfield. However, he is now clearly the top option and scored two touchdowns while tallying 127 total yards in the Bucs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday.

Thursday's ratings update wasn't good news for everyone. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff dropped a point from 76 to 75 overall, while New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones did the same from 72 to 71 overall.

Goff's Lions are 0-6, and he has struggled with zero touchdown passes and two interceptions in his past two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. He will be firmly under the spotlight for Week 7's showdown with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.