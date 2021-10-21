Jon Gruden Reportedly Said 'The Truth Will Come Out' After Resigning As Raiders HC

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned after it was revealed he used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language in a number of emails, but reportedly, he has said his side of the story will one day be made public.

Andrea Kremer appeared on the Real Sports Podcast and explained a producer called Gruden, who told her "the truth will come out" in due time (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk):

"Maggie Burbank, who produced the story that we just did on Mark Davis, she actually called Gruden and he picked up the phone, much to I think her surprise. And he's still in Las Vegas. . . . He says he's letting the dust settle. He said, 'People who know me know what I stand for for 58 years. I have a resume of 58 years.' He said, 'The truth will come out.' It's certainly cryptic."

Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times reported Gruden sent the emails from 2011 to 2018 with many of them going to former Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen.

The emails were part of the NFL's investigation into workplace misconduct by the Washington Football Team's front office.

Gruden released a statement at the time he resigned and said, "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

On the field, Rich Bisaccia took over as the interim head coach of the Raiders.

He led them to a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.