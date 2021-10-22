Steph Curry Outduels Paul George with 45 in Warriors' Thrilling Win over Clippers

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The Stephen Curry show is back.

The Golden State Warriors star dazzled while leading his team to a 115-113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Thursday's Western Conference clash at Chase Center. He caught fire in the first quarter and then put the finishing touches on the win with multiple threes from well beyond the arc.

His team is now 2-0 as a result.

Paul George played well in the season-opening loss for the Clippers, who are without Kawhi Leonard as he recovers from a partially torn ACL.

Notable Player Stats

Stephen Curry, G, GS: 45 PTS, 10 REB, 8-of-13 3PT

Andrew Wiggins, F, GS: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Paul George, G, LAC: 29 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

Eric Bledsoe, G, LAC: 22 PTS, 3 STL, 3 REB, 2 AST

Curry Electrifies Golden State Crowd

There are few things more beautiful in sports than Curry catching fire.

It is poetry on a basketball court as he darts past defenders off the bounce, chases his man through multiple screens as part of the organized chaos of half-court sets and then unleashes lightning-quick triples with even a glimmer of space.

That was all on full display as he staked the Warriors to a commanding 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter with 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 shooting from deep. It would have been even more of a jaw-dropping showing if basketball fans hadn't seen similar scenes unfold so many times during the past decade.

It also stood in stark contrast to the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers when Curry was just 5-of-21 from the field and relied on secondary contributors such as Jordan Poole to pull out that win.

Yet Golden State could have used that balance after Curry's start. Andrew Wiggins was the only other Warrior who was even in double figures through three quarters, and the home team trailed heading to the fourth as a result.

A total of 21 team turnovers and Draymond Green's 2-of-9 mark from the free-throw line didn't help either, although Damion Lee provided a much-needed spark off the bench with two key triples in the fourth quarter.

Fittingly, Curry took over in crunch time with two three-pointers from well beyond the arc with the game hanging in the balance. Los Angeles had no answer, and the two-time MVP closed out the win in style.

Furious Comeback Falls Short for Clippers

This game looked over before the end of the first quarter.

After all, Curry took a flamethrower to the basket and had the Warriors fans in a frenzy during a blistering shooting performance. It would have been easy for the Clippers to just shrug their shoulders and assume it simply wasn't their night and focus on the 81 games remaining in the regular season.

Instead, George put the offense on his back and scored 16 points in the second quarter while spearheading a comeback to seize a halftime lead.

It was just the type of performance Los Angeles will need from him while it plays without Leonard, although it was far from a one-man show. Ivica Zubac held his own in the frontcourt, and Eric Bledsoe played the secondary scoring role that George so often did when playing alongside Leonard.

They helped the Clippers take a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, which presented an opportunity to steal a game even with Curry dialed in from the start.

Los Angeles did what it could with six players in double figures and George, Bledsoe and Marcus Morris Sr. all hitting key shots down the stretch. Bledsoe's drive to the basket gave the Clippers the lead with 1:44 remaining.

The difference was, the Warriors had Curry and the Clippers didn't. No. 30 hit the clutch threes and iced the win on the free-throw line, staving off the impressive comeback attempt for the visitors.

What's Next?

The Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, while the Warriors travel to face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.