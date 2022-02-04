Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson, Jaguars Reportedly Agree to Contract as New Coach

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It didn't take Doug Pederson long to find a new job.

After being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, the 54-year-old agreed to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pederson had a 42-37-1 record in five seasons with the Eagles, reaching the postseason three times. Philadelphia won the only Super Bowl title in its history under his watch.

But his tenure came to a head in 2020 after a 4-11-1 season. His relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz seemingly soured after he benched him in favor of Jalen Hurts down the stretch, though the decision was also justified given Wentz's poor play.

Pederson was also roundly criticized for benching Hurts late in the team's Week 17 loss to the Washington Football Team in favor of Nate Sudfeld, a move that seemed aimed at helping the Eagles tank to obtain the No. 6 overall pick rather than No. 9.

While it was the sort of move that many teams make late in a season, it came into particular focus given the game was a prime-time broadcast with the playoff hopes of two teams—Washington and the New York Giants—hanging in the balance.

And there were reports that Pederson clashed with management over his coaching staff, perhaps the final straw for him in Philadelphia.

The Jaguars will be happy to have Pederson, though. His offenses between the Kansas City Chiefs when he was offensive coordinator (2013-15) and the Eagles finished top 10 in yardage once and top 10 in points three times. And his signature moment as a head coach will always be the gutsy "Philly Special" trick play on fourth down in the Super Bowl that led to a touchdown.

His dynamic play-calling and aggressiveness going for fourth downs were a huge part of Philly's identity during his tenure, namely in the Super Bowl run.

The Jags will be hoping Pederson can provide a level of stability that the team simply didn't have under Urban Meyer's trainwreck of a tenure during the 2021 season. Dating back to 2008, the Jaguars have had just one winning season, and since Jack Del Rio was fired in 2011, the team has cycled through six head coaches (Mel Tucker and Darrell Bevell have served as interim coaches in that time).

Just as importantly, the hope will be that Pederson—who has worked with a number of quarterbacks throughout his career after playing the position and guided Nick Foles to a Super bowl title—can get the most out of Trevor Lawrence, the 2021 top overall pick who had major ups and downs under Meyer.

Lawrence is the face of the franchise, and maximizing his potential is Pederson's top priority.