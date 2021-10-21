X

    LaMelo Ball Drops 31, Hits 7 3s in Hornets' Opening-Night Win over Pacers

    Doric SamOctober 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

    Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball put on a show in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Indiana Pacers.

    The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year poured in 31 points, drilled seven three-pointers and added nine rebounds and seven assists in the 123-122 victory. It was a historic performance for Ball.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    LaMelo Ball (20 years, 59 days) is the 3rd-youngest player with 30 points in a season opener in NBA history. Only Lamar Odom (19-361) and John Drew (20-18) were younger. <a href="https://t.co/CvYUwUbyQV">pic.twitter.com/CvYUwUbyQV</a>

    Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

    LaMelo Ball tonight:<br><br>✅ 31 PTS<br>✅ 9 REB<br>✅ 7 AST<br><br>Ball (20 years, 59 days) is the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 30p/5r/5a in a season opener.

    The Hornets escaped with the win thanks to game-winning free throws by P.J. Washington with 4.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

    But the star of the game was Ball, who recorded his third-career 30-point game. He got off to a fast start with 16 points in the first half.

    Overtime @overtime

    LaMelo knocking down BACK TO BACK threes 💰 (via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>) <a href="https://t.co/F2wi4H9u5c">pic.twitter.com/F2wi4H9u5c</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    LaMelo in the FIRST HALF of his sophomore season 📈<br><br>16 PTS | 4/4 3PT | 3 REB | 3 AST <a href="https://t.co/DEoGkyXHtv">pic.twitter.com/DEoGkyXHtv</a>

    Ball even received "MVP!" chants from the home crowd in Charlotte.

    House of Highlights @HoHighlights

    LAMELO MVP CHANTS. Hornets on 26-2 run. 🔥🤯 <a href="https://t.co/rMlbHmIa4r">pic.twitter.com/rMlbHmIa4r</a>

    House of Highlights @HoHighlights

    LaMelo on MVP chants: 'The city turnt I love it' 😅😅 <a href="https://t.co/JhxmIDdDNe">pic.twitter.com/JhxmIDdDNe</a>

    Ball might have been playing with a little extra motivation Wednesday, as his father LaVar Ball was watching him in person for the first time. Ball's mother Tina was also in attendance.

    Ball was limited to 51 games in his rookie season after suffering a fractured bone in his right wrist. If he can remain healthy, he will give Charlotte a good chance to make its first postseason appearance since 2016.

    The Hornets will be back in action Friday in a road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.     

