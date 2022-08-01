Report: Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended 6 Games, Rules Sue L. Robinson

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also reported the news.

Watson will not be fined, per Schefter, and Mark Maske of the Washington Post noted how the suspension will impact Watson's pay this season:

In March 2021, attorney Tony Buzbee announced several lawsuits filed against Watson by women who had all been hired by the then-Houston Texans quarterback to perform massages. A total of 25 lawsuits were filed, all accusing Watson of sexual assault or misconduct, although one was dropped early in the process.

Watson has denied the allegations, and his legal team argued that any sexual activity between him and the women was consensual. He settled 20 of the lawsuits in June and settled three more Monday, per ESPN's John Barr.

The NFL released a statement in April 2021 in which it said it would investigate the "deeply disturbing" allegations.

The NFL's statement came on the same day Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley publicly identified themselves as two of the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuits against Watson.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN shared some of Solis' statements in which she said Watson "robbed" her of the reasons she got into massage therapy in the first place and "tainted a profession in which I take enormous pride."

She also said she suffers from "panic attacks, anxiety and depression," adding, "I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted on me emotionally and physically. And I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted on these other survivors."

Baxley was not present at the April 2021 press conference, but attorney Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey read a letter on her behalf that called Watson a "predator with power" who crossed "every boundary from professional and therapeutic to sexual and degrading."

In March, two grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, with potential NFL discipline the final question mark over his return to the field.

Watson did not feature in a single game in 2021 while with the Texans after an offseason that saw him file a trade request and then named as the subject of multiple lawsuits, but the NFL did not suspend him or place him on the exempt list while the lawsuits and 10 police complaints were still active.

The Texans traded Watson to the Browns this offseason following the confirmation he wouldn't face charges, and the AFC North team signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract even with his playing status not assured for the upcoming season.

In late June, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Watson's disciplinary hearing, which was overseen by Robinson after she was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players Association, had concluded after a three-day process.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported June 25 that the NFL was eyeing an indefinite suspension of no less than one year.

"The league's belief that it should institute what is essentially the strictest discipline it can assess is based on its investigation over the last year, the breadth of the allegations against him and some accusations that NFL officials have concluded are particularly damning," Beaton wrote.

Yet Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported in July there was "growing sentiment within league circles that Watson will play at some point this season" with the NFLPA pushing for no suspension at all because "several NFL owners haven't been suspended for their direct or indirect involvement in sexual misconduct."

Graziano noted Sunday that settlement talks didn't produce a result:

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported in July that Watson and the players association planned on filing a lawsuit against the NFL in federal court if he was suspended for a full season.

However, the NFLPA released a statement Sunday ahead of the ruling saying it would not appeal the decision and calling on the league to do the same.