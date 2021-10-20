Report: Bruce Allen Sent Photo of 'Scantily Clad Women' to NFL Office Personnel

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen sent a "questionable photo" to members of the NFL's office, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

"The photo depicted two scantily clad women," Florio wrote. "One was bent over, and the other one was giving her a shot in the buttocks with a fake needle. Allen wrote, 'For our next meeting on HGH' or words to that effect."

The report comes amid continued questions over the evidence in the NFL's possession from an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace within the WFT organization.

In the summer of 2020, the Washington Post published two investigations about the organization's environment. The second implicated team owner Daniel Snyder.

Former cheerleader Tiffany Bacon Scourby said she was at a 2004 charity event when he came up to her and "suggested she join his close friend in a hotel room so they 'could get to know each other better.'"

A team video producer also said that Larry Michael, Washington's former senior vice president of content, had told his coworkers to make a video compilation of outtakes from a WFT cheerleader photo shoot in which the women's breasts had been accidentally exposed. Michael allegedly indicated the video would be sent to Snyder.

The league announced in July it levied a $10 million fine against the WFT after the results of an independent investigation pointed to "highly unprofessional" behavior from team employees.

"Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace," the announcement said.

The NFL didn't release the full findings of the investigation, however, and it has since faced renewed scrutiny after emails that were part of the inquiry ultimately ended Jon Gruden's tenure as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden resigned after the New York Times' Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman reported he used racist, anti-gay, and misogynistic language in email conversations. Allen was among the people who had received the emails.

Beyond raising questions over the extent to which Gruden's views were shared around the NFL, many are wondering what the league has failed to disclose about the Washington Football Team's culture behind the scenes.