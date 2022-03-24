DeMar DeRozan Ruled Out for Bulls vs. Pelicans with Adductor Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls announced that DeMar DeRozan will miss Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a left adductor strain.

The Bulls missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season in 2020-21, and the 32-year-old arrived in part to ensure that doesn't happen again this year.

In addition to DeRozan, Chicago signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso last offseason. They also acquired Nikola Vucevic in March of the previous season, sending Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks to the Orlando Magic.

DeRozan was coming off another solid campaign for the San Antonio Spurs in which he averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor. His limitations have been laid bare in the postseason, but the value he can provide on a nightly basis can't be questioned.

Perhaps motivated to change the perception of his game, DeRozan is averaging 27.6 points per game as the Bulls have battled to claim the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The impact of the four-time All-Star's injury is magnified because the Bulls have already lost multiple key players.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chicago watched Ball (torn meniscus) and Caruso (broken wrist) suffer injuries that sidelined them for weeks. As well as head coach Billy Donovan has done to help the team exceed expectations, being without DeRozan could cause the Bulls to lose valuable ground. They trail the first-place Miami Heat by 4.5 games.