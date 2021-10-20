Chargers Rumors: Andre Roberts Expected to Sign Contract After Texans Release

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly set to sign wide receiver Andre Roberts, a three-time Pro Bowl kick and punt returner who was released by the Houston Texans on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news Wednesday.

Roberts signed with the Texans in March. He appeared in each of the team's first six games, making one catch for 35 yards in limited offensive snaps. He returned 18 kicks for 386 yards (21.4 YPR) and eight punts for 33 yards (4.1 YPR) with no touchdowns.

The 33-year-old South Carolina native averaged 28.9 yards on kick returns and 10.4 yards on punt returns during the three-year period from 2018 through 2020, which spanned stints with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

He scored two return touchdowns for the Jets in 2018, which helped him earn his first of three straight Pro Bowl appearances and his only first-team All-Pro selection.

In September, Roberts told Aaron Wilson of Texans Daily he was dealing with a bruised knee that required draining, which caused him to miss most of training camp and the preseason. He remained confident in his ability to make an impact as a returner in 2021.

"I think everybody feels the same way about it. It just brings the team to life," Roberts said about the return game. "It doesn't matter if we're winning by a lot or if we're losing. It just brings that extra, whatever it is our team needs to life and gives us some momentum."

He seemed to lack the explosiveness that made him such a crucial weapon in recent years after returning from the knee injury, though. His per-return averages were on pace for their lowest marks of any season in his career where he recorded at least five returns.

Roberts will look to bounce back with the Chargers, who rank last in the NFL at 16.5 yards per kick return through six weeks.

The Citadel product also gets an extra week to get up to speed with the Bolts' special teams and offensive schemes since they're on a bye in Week 7.

L.A. returns to action Oct. 31 when it hosts the New England Patriots.