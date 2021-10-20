Browns' Myles Garrett Jokes He's Retiring #SleevelessMyles After Random Drug Test

AP Photo/David Richard

Myles Garrett believes he's found the answer to why the NFL's random drug testing system keeps turning up his name.

The Cleveland Browns star joked on social media that he is retiring #SleevelessMyles after being called in for a random drug test the previous two times he's gone without sleeves during games:

Garrett previously joked about being called in for a random drug test two weeks ago after the Browns' 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Based on the size of Garrett's arms in those images, he looks like he's training to be the villain in a new Fast and Furious movie.

Garrett does play his home games in Cleveland. The city gets very cold in the late fall and winter, so he will have a perfect excuse to keep his arms covered as the season moves on.

The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft has been a one-man wrecking crew on Cleveland's defense this season. He leads the league with nine tackles for loss and eight sacks through six games.