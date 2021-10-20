X

    Kyle Kuzma Posts, Deletes Instagram Story Noting Lakers Are 0-7 Without Him

    Adam WellsOctober 20, 2021

    Kyle Kuzma apparently took some pleasure in watching his former team lose Tuesday's season-opener to the Golden State Warriors. 

    The 26-year-old posted a tweet on his Instagram stating the Los Angeles Lakers are 0-7 without him in the lineup. He later deleted it, but a user on social media got an image of the original post. 

    NBA Central @TheNBACentral

    Kyle Kuzma just posted and deleted this on IG 😬<br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/RealQuintonMayo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealQuintonMayo</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/bLl1mey8R9">pic.twitter.com/bLl1mey8R9</a>

    Following the Lakers' first-round playoff exit last season, Kuzma certainly made it sound like he was unhappy with his place in head coach Frank Vogel's rotation. 

    "My biggest thing is I just want to play within a consistent role," Kuzma told B/R's Tyler Conway in July. "If I have that ability, I'll be able to showcase what I can really do. There were parts of this year—and even anywhere else in my career—when I'm in a consistent space, I'm out there handling the ball, making teammates better, scoring, shooting, defending, rebounding. I think if I'm in that space, I'll be good."

    Instead of trying to find a role for Kuzma, the Lakers decided to send the fifth-year forward to the Washington Wizards as part of the package to acquire Russell Westbrook. 

    The Lakers went winless in the preseason (0-6) before Tuesday's loss to the Warriors. 

    Vogel used Kuzma primarily off the bench last year. He appeared in 68 games (32 starts), averaging 12.9 points per contest with a solid 36.1 three-point percentage. 

    Kuzma will get a chance to show the Lakers what they are missing on Wednesday. He will make his Wizards debut against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

