Kyle Kuzma Posts, Deletes Instagram Story Noting Lakers Are 0-7 Without Him

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma apparently took some pleasure in watching his former team lose Tuesday's season-opener to the Golden State Warriors.

The 26-year-old posted a tweet on his Instagram stating the Los Angeles Lakers are 0-7 without him in the lineup. He later deleted it, but a user on social media got an image of the original post.

Following the Lakers' first-round playoff exit last season, Kuzma certainly made it sound like he was unhappy with his place in head coach Frank Vogel's rotation.

"My biggest thing is I just want to play within a consistent role," Kuzma told B/R's Tyler Conway in July. "If I have that ability, I'll be able to showcase what I can really do. There were parts of this year—and even anywhere else in my career—when I'm in a consistent space, I'm out there handling the ball, making teammates better, scoring, shooting, defending, rebounding. I think if I'm in that space, I'll be good."

Instead of trying to find a role for Kuzma, the Lakers decided to send the fifth-year forward to the Washington Wizards as part of the package to acquire Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers went winless in the preseason (0-6) before Tuesday's loss to the Warriors.

Vogel used Kuzma primarily off the bench last year. He appeared in 68 games (32 starts), averaging 12.9 points per contest with a solid 36.1 three-point percentage.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kuzma will get a chance to show the Lakers what they are missing on Wednesday. He will make his Wizards debut against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.