URI Investigating Racist IG Message Sent to Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah

University of Rhode Island president Marc Parlange said the school has launched a review of a racist Instagram post allegedly directed by one of its students Sunday toward Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Linda Borg of the Providence Journal reported Tuesday the original post by the student and a separate post by Ogbah that showcased the message have both been deleted. The student wasn't identified.

"The university learned today of an offensive, unacceptable and racist comment posted to social media earlier today, allegedly by one of our students. This language is abhorrent and has no place in a community that is deeply committed to anti-racism," Parlange said. "Given the significance of the issue, the university has taken immediate action and referred the matter to the university's student conduct process for review."

