Former NBA Guard Delonte West Arrested After Encounter with Police in Florida

Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested Tuesday night after banging on the doors of the Boynton Beach Police Department in Florida while carrying two open containers of alcohol.

Scott Sutton of WPTV reported West, who was released from custody after posting bail Wednesday morning, faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container.

The police report stated West complied with the orders of the arresting officers after one pulled out a Taser, though he remained "belligerent, and screaming profanities and obscure rants." The officers said they smelled alcohol on West and that the 38-year-old Washington, D.C. native's speech gave the impression he was impaired, per Sutton.

West was carrying an open can of beer and an open bottle of mango vodka when he was apprehended by police, according to the report.

The 2004 first-round pick last played in the NBA during the 2011-12 season with the Dallas Mavericks. He made stops in the G League and the Chinese Basketball Association before his playing career ended in 2015.

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, and concern emerged about his wellbeing after troublesome pictures and videos were posted on social media in recent years, including one that showed him getting attacked in the middle of a street.

In September 2020, Mavericks governor Mark Cuban was able to find West at a Texas gas station and, along with West's mom, was able to convince him to seek treatment at a rehab facility, per TMZ Sports.

Cuban provided an update to the situation last October:

In January, ESPN reported West had started to work at the Rebound Rehabilitation center in Florida where he'd been treated.

West enjoyed a standout college career at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia before embarking on an eight-year NBA career that included stints with four different teams.