Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Exits WBC Game vs. Colombia with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday's World Baseball Classic game while playing for Team Canada:

Things went rather well for Freeman in his first season with the Dodgers in 2022. He hit .325/.407/.511 with 21 homers and 100 RBI in 159 games during the regular season.

Freeman has been durable throughout his career, playing in at least 147 games eight times in the past 10 full seasons. He did have two extended absences, in 2015 because of a wrist injury and 2017 because of a wrist fracture after being hit by a pitch.

With the exception of those two injury-marred seasons, Freeman has been among the most valuable players in the National League. The 33-year-old has been named to the NL All-Star squad six times and has finished in the top 10 of NL MVP voting seven different times since 2013, including winning the award in 2020.

For most teams, not having a player of Freeman's ability in their lineup would be a cause for concern. The Dodgers boast arguably the deepest lineup in Major League Baseball with Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Chris Taylor and J.D. Martinez.

Losing Freeman to star the regular season would have an impact on Los Angeles' offense, but this roster is so stacked that it can withstand his absence if there is a brief absence when L.A.'s campaign gets underway.