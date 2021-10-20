X

    Kevin Durant: 'Maybe I Was Reaching a Little Bit' Calling Bucks a Dynasty

    Doric SamOctober 20, 2021

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had high praise for the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, calling them a dynasty after they won the 2021 NBA championship.

    Despite the Nets suffering a 127-104 loss to the defending champs in Tuesday's season opener, Durant said he had a change of heart.

    "Maybe I was reaching a little bit," Durant said with a smile when asked about his comments about the Bucks.

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    Kevin Durant walks back his comments over the summer at Olympic camp calling the Bucks a "dynasty"<br><br>"Maybe I was reaching a little bit" 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/Ik8NTDcJ9e">pic.twitter.com/Ik8NTDcJ9e</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!