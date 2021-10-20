Kevin Durant: 'Maybe I Was Reaching a Little Bit' Calling Bucks a Dynasty

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had high praise for the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, calling them a dynasty after they won the 2021 NBA championship.

Despite the Nets suffering a 127-104 loss to the defending champs in Tuesday's season opener, Durant said he had a change of heart.

"Maybe I was reaching a little bit," Durant said with a smile when asked about his comments about the Bucks.

