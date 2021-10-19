Bucks Championship 2021 Banner, Ring Ceremony, Twitter Reaction and Highlights

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the 2021-22 season with a ring ceremony on their home court at Fiserv Forum.

The championship ring was crafted by Jewelers Mutual Group and features the phrases "Fear The Deer" and "Bucks In 6" with Milwaukee's series results from last year's postseason. The top of the ring is detachable and doubles as a chain.

First to receive their rings were members of the Bucks ownership group. Milwaukee also honored former Senator Herb Kohl, who owned the team from 1985 to 2014, with a championship ring.

After the coaches received their rings, it was time for the players to be honored.

Last up was 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was serenaded with chants of "MVP!" His running mate, Khris Middleton, spoke to the crowd and thanked the fans as Milwaukee then unveiled its 2021 championship banner, its first in 50 years.

After the celebration, the Bucks will open their season against the Brooklyn Nets, who they defeated in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.