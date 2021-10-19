Plane Bound for ALCS Game 4 Crashes in Texas, All 21 Aboard Survive

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

A plane carrying 21 people who were headed to Boston for Tuesday's Game 4 of the American League Championship Series crashed as it was taking off from the Houston Executive Airport in Waller County, Texas.

Chloe Alexander of KHOU 11 reported all 18 passengers and three crew members got off the plane safely, while two were transported to the hospital for what were described as minor injuries.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 plane never left the ground as it was taking off and caught fire after rolling through a fence.

The Federal Aviation Agency and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The other runways at the airport were all suspended to air traffic following the crash.

As for the ALCS, the Boston Red Sox lead the Houston Astros 2-1 after winning Monday's Game 3 behind four home runs.