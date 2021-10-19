Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Start for Broncos vs. Browns Despite Foot Injury

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday.

Bridgewater is dealing with a foot injury, which he suffered in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 28-year-old was a limited participant in Monday's practice, but if he remains limited on the Broncos' next two practice reports, he should be ready to go on Thursday.

Despite suffering the foot injury in Sunday's game, Bridgewater placed blame on himself for the loss, saying, "I take responsibility for the things that went wrong, whether it was the turnovers or being better in many [other] areas," via Kyle Newman of The Denver Post.

Bridgewater was frequently under pressure against the Raiders, resulting in three interceptions and a lost fumble. He was sacked five times and Las Vegas finished with 17 quarterback hits.

Bridgewater and the Broncos might not find much relief in Thursday's game against the Browns, though. Cleveland has the NFL's sack leader in Myles Garrett, and its defense is ranked in the top half of the league through six weeks.

Bridgewater is in his first season with the Broncos after spending the 2020 campaign with the Carolina Panthers. He has led Denver to a 3-3 record, completing 70.2% of his passes for 1,514 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions.

If Bridgewater is unable to play Thursday's game, Drew Lock would be in line to get the start. Lock has appeared in one game this season, a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 113 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Lock was Denver's starting quarterback during the 2020 season and battled for the starting job this year against Bridgewater.