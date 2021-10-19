Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers' Asking Price Hasn't Changed amid Star's Suspension

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia is growing more toxic by the minute, but the Sixers are reportedly steadfast in their desire to get significant compensation in a trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers remain only willing to trade Simmons in exchange for "a player who'll help keep them a championship contender."

The Sixers suspended Simmons for Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans for conduct detrimental to the team after coach Doc Rivers threw the three-time All-Star out of Tuesday's practice.

"I just thought he was a distraction today," Rivers told reporters. "I didn't think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early. It wasn't a big deal. I just told him he should leave. We went on with practice."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simmons repeatedly refused to participate in defensive drills at practice, leading Rivers to expel him. Joel Embiid ripped into Simmons after the practice session, saying it wasn't this job to "babysit" his teammate.

"At this point, I don't care about that man," Embiid said. "He does whatever he wants."

Simmons requested a trade earlier this offseason and sat out the first two weeks of training camp trying to force the Sixers' hand. The team explored trades throughout the summer but could not find a deal commiserate with Simmons' value as a player.

Simmons has been fined $1.4 million for missed games and practices already this season.