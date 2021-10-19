Daniel Gafford, Wizards Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $40.2M Contract Extension

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards and Daniel Gafford agreed to a three-year, $40.2 million extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 23-year-old landed with Washington midway through the 2020-21 season. He averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 23 games with the Wizards.

Gafford is due to earn nearly $1.8 million for the upcoming season and has a $1.9 million team option for 2022-23. The Athletic's Ben Standig reported his new contract will begin in 2023.

Handing him an extension now could prove to be a shrewd move.

Thomas Bryant underwent ACL surgery last winter and is all but guaranteed to miss a portion of this season. Although Montrezl Harrell arrived as part of the Russell Westbrook trade, he seems likely to be the backup center based on his usage with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

General manager Tommy Sheppard told reporters in September the plan is to make Gafford the starting center on opening night:

"We'll start it out with Daniel Gafford will be the opening day center and then with [Montrezl Harrell] behind him. Montrezl has been fantastic; his energy, his effort. I think what he brings to us is tremendous. I think that will play itself out, minutes will work themselves out. Players tell you what to do. It's the ultimate meritocracy. If you go out and perform, you're going to get minutes."

Gafford put up 26.3 points, 14.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per 100 possessions with the Wizards, according to Basketball Reference. That offered a taste of what he might be able to do in a larger role.

Even if Gafford is unable to keep pace with that production, $13.4 million annually is a more than reasonable salary if he emerges as a capable starting center.

For comparison, Robert Williams got $48 million over four years from the Boston Celtics, and Richaun Holmes signed for four years and $46.5 million to return to the Sacramento Kings.