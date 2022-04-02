Mets' Max Scherzer Day-to-Day With Hamstring Injury; Opening Day Status TBD

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer might miss Opening Day after experiencing right hamstring tightness ahead of a simulated game Saturday.

Tim Healey of Newsday Sports noted Scherzer said he is day-to-day.

Giving Francisco Lindor a 10-year, $340 million extension ahead of the 2021 season was a way for team owner Steven Cohen to differentiate himself from his predecessors.

Cohen flexed his financial muscle again this offseason when New York signed Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract.

The three-time Cy Young winner was the best pitcher on the board. Between his time with the Washington Nationals, he went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and a 2.97 FIP in 30 starts. His 6.0 WAR was fourth-highest among all pitchers on Baseball Reference.

For a team that seemed to be poised for championship contention, the Mets never got going in 2021 en route to winning 77 games and finishing third in the National League East. Signing Scherzer, Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar was a signal of intent.

Durability has been a hallmark of Scherzer's career. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he has failed to make 30 starts just twice since hitting the bigs in 2008.

The fact he's now battling an injury might lead fans to wonder whether the Mets are cursed, especially with this coming on the heels of news about a serious shoulder issue for Jacob deGrom.