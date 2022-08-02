Report: Juan Soto, Josh Bell Traded to Padres; Nationals to Get C.J. Abrams, More

G Fiume/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres agreed to acquire star right fielder Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of MLB's trade deadline Thursday, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Washington will receive shortstop C.J. Abrams, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood, pitcher Jarlin Susana and another major leaguer, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported Eric Hosmer could go to Washington in the deal:

With the Nationals experiencing a rather rapid fall following their 2019 World Series triumph, Soto's contract status became the biggest storyline for the team. The two-time All-Star is due to hit free agency in 2025, and he could be the first player in MLB history to sign a $500 million contract.

Washington lost Bryce Harper to free agency and traded Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers before he could hit the open market. Because Soto is so good and so young, the prevailing wisdom was that the Nats simply couldn't let him get away.

That changed on July 16, when The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the 23-year-old was being made available in a trade. Per Rosenthal, Washington took the step after Soto declined a 15-year, $440 million offer.

While that would've been the largest contract ever in MLB in terms of overall value, Soto's $29.3 million salary would've been lower than the average earnings for Mike Trout ($35.5 million), Gerrit Cole ($36 million), Francisco Lindor ($34.1 million), Corey Seager ($32.5 million) and Mookie Betts ($30.4 million) among a few others.

Soto wouldn't have even become the highest-paid player on the Nationals since Stephen Strasburg's seven-year contract pays him $35 million each year through 2026.

Rosenthal's report brought a mix of resignation and indignation in the nation's capital.

One justification for moving Soto immediately is that the Nationals could at least maximize their return.

The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox had to accept well below equal value in return for Lindor and Betts, respectively, because they each had only one more year of team control. Soto is guaranteed to be a member of San Diego's roster for at least two-plus seasons, and that extra year can be beneficial in terms of buying more time to hammer out an extension.

This almost represented uncharted territory.

Yet as much as this helps Washington's rebuild, simply re-signing Soto probably would've helped more. It also would've cemented a lot of goodwill with the fans, who have even less reason to continue following the team during such a fallow period.

For San Diego, there almost wasn't a price too high to make this trade happen.

For his career, Soto boasts a .291/.427/.538 slash line along with a .966 OPS and a 158 OPS+, per Baseball Reference. Here are the five players closest in similarity score to Soto through his age-22 season: Mike Trout, Frank Robinson, Bryce Harper, Miguel Cabrera and Mickey Mantle.

Soto tore the cover off the ball as a rookie, slugging .517 and hitting 22 home runs in 2018, and he hasn't stopped since. There's no reason to think that won't continue.

Trout is the prime example of how one player can raise his team's ceiling only so high. This acquisition doesn't single-handedly make the Padres the favorites to win the World Series.

But you can't blame San Diego fans for getting a bit ahead of themselves when they forecast how the franchise will perform with Soto in the fold.

The Padres are potentially looking at having their three best players under contract through at least 2028, too. That assumes Soto re-signs and Manny Machado doesn't opt out of his 10-year, $300 million contract.

For decades, the Padres were arguably one of the most anonymous teams in MLB. They weren't consistent winners, nor were they notable for their futility.

Nate Colbert is the franchise leader in home runs, and Eric Show has more wins than any other pitcher in team history. Only two players have gone into the Hall of Fame with the Padres as their primary team: Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman.

However, San Diego has made a concerted effort to turn its reputation around. Signing Hosmer in 2018 hasn't really worked out, but it signaled a new era in which the Padres would be willing to spend on readymade talent. Machado arrived one year later, and then came Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year, $340 million extension.

Trading for Soto is in line with the approach of general manager A.J. Preller, and it sets up San Diego with potentially having the best young combination of hitters in MLB.