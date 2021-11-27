Celtics' Dennis Schroder Ruled Out for Raptors Game with Ankle Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics announced Saturday that guard Dennis Schroder will miss the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday with a right ankle sprain.

Schroder missed time last season on multiple occasions because of the league's health and safety protocols when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was his one and only season with the Lakers, and he averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He helped carry the Purple and Gold for extended stretches when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were sidelined, but the team ultimately lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Schroder signed with Boston this past offseason and has responded with 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

He has always been a dangerous scorer and posted as many as 19.4 points a night in 2017-18 with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics will have to turn elsewhere in the backcourt if Schroder is sidelined following this setback.

Look for Romeo Langford to see more time in that case.