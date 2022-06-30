Thaddeus Young Agrees to New 2-Year, $16M Raptors Contract in NBA Free Agency

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Thaddeus Young is staying put with the Toronto Raptors.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Young has agreed to a new two-year, $16 million contract, news which was confirmed by the power forward's agents.

Toronto acquired Young in February as part of a trade that sent Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs.

Moving around is nothing new for the 34-year-old, so it almost comes as a surprise to see him stay in the same location as a free agent.

He has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Spurs and Raptors. He can provide a spark off the bench or start in the frontcourt as a rebounding presence and low-post scorer who can extend his arsenal outside the paint if needed.

Young averaged double-digit scoring totals for 13 seasons in a row prior to the 2021-22 campaign. The final season in that span came in Chicago in 2020-21 when he posted 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals a night while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.

He's been more of a depth piece since, averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.

While his scoring totals have dipped, Young is still a reliable offensive option who is capable of taking advantage of openings created when defenders collapse on ball-handlers. That was on full display during Toronto's win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series when he tallied 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Young has now appeared in 57 postseason games in his career as a playoff-tested rotational piece.

He'll continue to serve in a leadership role for Toronto as he pursues the championship that has eluded him throughout his career.