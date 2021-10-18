Grayson Allen, Bucks Agree to 2-Year, $20M Contract Extension

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After acquiring shooting guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies in August, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly decided to lock him up with an extension.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks and Allen have agreed to terms on a two-year rookie contract extension worth $20 million.

"Grayson is a talented guard who we expect to be an excellent fit with our team,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in August after completing the trade. "His three-point shooting, energy, toughness and basketball IQ make him a great addition."

Drafted 21st overall by the Utah Jazz in 2018, Allen averaged career highs in scoring (10.6), rebounding (3.2) and assists (2.2) in 50 games with 38 starts for the Grizzlies last season. He shot 41.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range. With the Bucks losing sharpshooter Bryn Forbes in free agency, Allen's shooting will help fill that void.

Allen is perhaps best known for his four-year run at Duke. As a freshman, he helped lead the Blue Devils to a national championship in 2015. He made a name for himself when he scored 16 points in the title game.

But Allen's college career was mired by controversy. He developed a reputation as a dirty player after multiple incidents in which he appeared to intentionally trip opposing players. After an incident during his junior season, he was suspended for one game and stripped of his captaincy by Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The defending-champion Bucks will begin their season on NBA opening night on Tuesday at home against the Brooklyn Nets.