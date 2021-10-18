Lakers News: Avery Bradley Claimed by LAL After Being Waived by Warriors

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday they had claimed veteran guard Avery Bradley off waivers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news.

The Golden State Warriors waived the 30-year-old on Saturday as they thinned out their roster ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. They had signed him to a non-guaranteed deal in September.

Bradley was a member of the Lakers in 2019-20, when they captured their 17th championship. He opted out of the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World Resort, so he wasn't on the floor for Los Angeles' playoff run.

The 6'3" combo guard averaged 8.6 points and 1.3 assists that season. He also shot 44.4 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

An elite defense was a staple for the Lakers in head coach Frank Vogel's first two seasons. They ranked third in defensive rating in 2019-20 (106.1) and first in 2020-21 (106.8), per NBA.com.

Maintaining that level may be difficult when Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Carmelo Anthony all figure to have meaningful roles in the rotation.

Bradley is a two-time All-Defensive player who can operate at either guard position. During his one year with the Lakers, he held opponents to 24.6 percent shooting on three-pointers and 30.1 percent on shots beyond 15 feet, according to NBA.com.

Beyond the benefits Bradley may provide on the defensive end of the floor, Los Angeles will open the season without Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery) and Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb surgery). If nothing else, his presence will help the Lakers cope until Ariza and Horton-Tucker are back on the floor.