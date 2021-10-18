Malcolm Brogdon, Pacers Agree to 2-Year, $45M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Indiana Pacers are rewarding one of their stars with a new deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $45 million. The new deal reportedly guarantees Brogdon $89.3 million over the next four years.

Entering his sixth NBA season since being drafted out of Virginia in the second round of the 2016 draft, Brogdon has emerged as a star for the Pacers. He averaged career highs in points (21.2), rebounds (5.3) and minutes (34.5) in 56 games during the 2020-21 season.

Brogdon started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017, becoming the first second-round pick ever to win the award. He was also the eighth player in NBA history ever to achieve a 50-40-90 season, accomplishing the feat in 2019.

Following that season, Indiana acquired him via a sign-and-trade.

Brogdon is also known for his endeavors off of the court. In 2018, he established Hoops2O, a nonprofit organization with the mission to "leverage the NBA platform to unite fans and players with a goal of raising funds and awareness to provide clean water to East African communities in desperate need."

Alongside fellow NBA players Joe Harris, Justin Anderson, Anthony Tolliver and Garrett Temple, Brogdon has helped raise over $400,000. Hoops2O has also funded the construction of 10 wells in Tanzania and Kenya.

The Pacers open their season Wednesday in a road game against the Charlotte Hornets. Along with All-Star power forward Domantas Sabonis, Brogdon will look to help lead Indiana back to the playoffs after losing in last year's play-in tournament.