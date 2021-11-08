Astros' Alex Bregman Has Surgery on Wrist Injury; Should Be Ready for Spring Training

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman underwent surgery on his right wrist on Monday, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

Bregman is expected to be able to resume baseball activities in 6-10 weeks.

The two-time All-Star was limited to 91 games in 2021 as he battled a quad injury. When in the lineup, though, Bregman was productive at the plate after a down 2020. He slashed .270/.355/.422 with 12 home runs and 52 runs batted in.

Bregman struggled during the postseason, however, as the Astros made a run to the World Series. He hit .217 with just one home run and seven RBI in 16 postseason appearances.

Most notably, he went just 2-for-21 in the Fall Classic, leading manager Dusty Baker to drop the third baseman in the lineup as the series progressed. Houston ultimately fell to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

While Carlos Correa's future with the team remains uncertain as the shortstop hits free agency, the Astros could still be a threat in the American League West next year if Bregman is healthy and returns to form.