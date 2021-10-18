18 Tennessee Fans Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Trash on the Field vs. Ole Miss

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Eighteen fans were arrested for throwing items onto the field during Tennessee's game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The University of Tennessee Police department told Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel that they are continuing to investigate security footage in an effort to identify fans. Students who are identified could face additional disciplinary action and be banned from attending future games.

Fans littered the field with trash and other items late in Ole Miss' 31-26 victory over the Volunteers, which also featured former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin returning to Knoxville for the first time as a head coach since leaving the program in 2009.

"I just wanted to play. The players have got helmets. It's the coaches that are going to get hit. I still have my souvenir golf ball that I got hit with. I just said 'Put the helmets on and let's play,'" Kiffin told reporters.

"Really, the Tennessee people were really down there on the field taking care of us. We were worried more about the players than anything else, even the Tennessee people. That was really cool to see that part of it."

The game was delayed by 20 minutes as a result of the fan behavior. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told reporters he was "disappointed" by the behavior exhibited at the stadium.