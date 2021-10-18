Celtics Rumors: Brodric Thomas Lands 2-Way Contract with Boston

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Free-agent shooting guard Brodric Thomas has signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The second-year pro out of Division II Truman State in Missouri averaged 3.9 points on 36.1 percent shooting and 1.7 rebounds in 12.5 minutes last season. He played 32 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets, 28 of which came with the Cavs.

Cleveland waived the 6'5", 185-pound Thomas last Tuesday.

Keith Smith of Celtics Blog provided his thoughts:

Ex-Virginia forward Sam Hauser is also on a two-day deal with the C's, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. Thomas and Hauser can both spend time with Boston and the team's G League club, the Maine Celtics.

Hartwell also noted that Thomas provides backcourt depth behind Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson and Payton Pritchard. The team also currently has one open roster spot with the team set to begin its season Wednesday at the New York Knicks.

The Celtics are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 36-36 season that started with championship aspirations but ended with a first-round playoff exit to the Brooklyn Nets.

Big changes were made after the season, as Brad Stevens moved from head coach to president of basketball operations to replace Danny Ainge. Ime Udoka was hired to replace Stevens.

The C's also made some roster moves, welcoming back center Al Horford and bringing in Schroder and Richardson, among others.