Warriors Rumors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green Advocated for GSW to Keep Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley reportedly had some notable advocates within the Golden State Warriors locker room, but even that wasn't enough to keep him on the roster.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green pushed the organization to keep the veteran. "They saw Bradley as someone with the credibility to help their hopes for a deep playoff run," Thompson wrote.

Alas, Nick Friedell of ESPN reported Friday that Golden State waived Bradley, Gary Payton II, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder heading into the season.

Expectations are higher in Golden State this season with Klay Thompson looking to return to the court eventually after he missed the last two years with ACL and Achilles injuries. That Curry and Green, who are both in their 30s, wanted a veteran who has won a championship in the past to help in a potential playoff run isn't surprising.

Bradley has been in the league since 2010 and has played for the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

At his best, the 30-year-old was known for his perimeter defense and ability to bother outside shooters and stay in front of ball-handlers.

He was an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2012-13 and an All-Defensive First Team selection in 2015-16 when he was a member of the Celtics.

Bradley played in Boston during the first seven seasons of his career but suited up for six different teams during the last four seasons and has struggled to stick with one team.

The guard won a championship in 2020 with the Lakers but is no longer the same version of the player who scored at least 13.9 points per game in five straight campaigns from 2013-14 through 2017-18.

Instead, he will likely bring veteran experience and perhaps timely shooting off the bench for whichever team signs him after the Warriors went against the wishes of Curry and Green.