5-Star PF Jarace Walker Commits to Houston over Alabama, Auburn

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston landed one of the top frontcourt talents in the 2022 recruiting class when Jarace Walker committed to the Cougars on Thursday.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello detailed the player's recruitment ahead of the decision:

Walker is the No. 13 player overall and No. 1 power forward in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the fourth-best player in the state of Florida.

Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports evaluated the IMG Academy star in March and compared him to former Iowa State star Royce White:

"Walker is a strong physical specimen with a cut-up frame and broad shoulders at the hybrid four man spot. He is a nice vertical athlete who can finish emphatically when given the chance and always looks to assert himself on the glass. When Walker steps on the floor, you can expect to get a contribution from him in a lot of ways. He is one of those guys who gets rebounds, assists, and scores. He will need to improve as a shot maker, but he is a versatile four in the making who has both the physical tools and emerging face-up skills that should only continue to blossom at the next level."

Originally from New Freedom, Pennsylvania, Walker transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his freshman season. He averaged 7.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2018-19 while playing a somewhat limited role for the Ascenders.

If you find anywhere doing futures bets on NBA Slam Dunk Contest champions, jump on Walker at the earliest opportunity. The 6'8", 220-pound forward can already throw down like an elite dunker.

Walker had the opportunity to reclassify, thus joining the 2021 class and hitting college—and by extension the NBA—one year early. The tactic has become more popular for those with the opportunity to take advantage.

Speaking with 247Sports' Travis Branham in October 2020, Walker was unsure whether he'd be a member of the 2021 or 2022 class.

"I'm not really thinking that far in the future yet, just focused on this season and leading my team to a national championship and then I'll see what happens from there," he said.

As much as Walker is bound to generate buzz with his incredible athleticism, his game goes beyond his ability to get inside and live above the rim. He should be an effective spot-up jumper, which will make him useful in the pick-and-roll and as a floor-spacer to open up the paint for his guards. He can also find an open teammate when opposing teams shut off his path to the basket.

Whenever he does arrive in Houston, Walker should make an immediate impact for his school.

Under Kelvin Sampson, the program has become nationally relevant once again. First came the 2019 trip to the Sweet 16 and then in 2021 Houston enjoyed its first Final Four since the days of Phi Slama Jama.

"It will be great to pick his brain each day about the game," Walker said of Sampson. "His NBA experience is impressive. He is a legend in the college game. He is such a good defensive coach and he showed me how they get their shooters open for shots."

Getting Walker's commitment is a sign that Sampson can attract the kind of talent who will help the Cougars be a genuine national title contender. Walker joins a pair of 4-star commits in 2022 (small forward Terrance Arceneaux and shooting guard Emanuel Sharp).