WWE's Roman Reigns Called Out by Junior dos Santos After Comments About CM Punk, AEW

Former UFC star and current AEW wrestler Junior dos Santos fired back at WWE universal champion Roman Reigns on Saturday night.

Dos Santos, a former UFC heavyweight champion, tagged Reigns in the following tweet:

The American Top Team member was referencing comments Reigns made during an interview with Mike DeStefano of Complex: In reference to CM Punk, Reigns said:

"I don't think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I'm 6'3", 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All-ACC. I probably would've maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn't happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I'll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They're just little brothers, you know?"

While Reigns was likely referring to AEW's regular roster members, Dos Santos and several other current and former MMA fighters have been making appearances recently as part of American Top Team with Dan Lambert.

On Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage, Dos Santos made his in-ring debut, teaming with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky against Inner Circle members Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager.

Dos Santos looked as though he could use significantly more polishing from an in-ring perspective, but he did look imposing compared to the other performers involved in the match.

The 37-year-old owns a 21-9 MMA record, with 15 wins by way of knockout, although he lost each of his past four bouts.

Dos Santos was released by UFC earlier this year, which paves the way for him to pursue pro wrestling as a career on a full-time basis.

While no one would dispute that a legitimate fighter like Dos Santos could beat Reigns in a real fight, he has a long way to go in terms of becoming the complete package as a pro wrestler, which is something Reigns has achieved over the past year.

