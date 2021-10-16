LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Forbes' Top 10 Highest-Paid NBA Stars

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James might not have the stranglehold on the best NBA player argument he once did, but he's still on top at the bank.

James is set to make a record $111.2 million between his on-court and off-court earnings this year, making him by far the highest-paid NBA player, according to Forbes.

Here is a look at how James stacks up with the rest of the top 10.

1. LeBron James ($111.2 million)

2. Stephen Curry ($92.8 million)

3. Kevin Durant ($87.9 million)

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($80.3 million)

5. Russell Westbrook ($74.2 million)

6. James Harden ($62.3 million)

7. Damian Lillard ($56.3 million)

8. Klay Thompson ($54 million)

9. Paul George ($47.8 million)

10. Jimmy Butler ($47 million)

Westbrook is the only player in the top five who earned more money on the court than off of it this year.

James, Curry, Durant and Antetokounmpo all have massive endorsement contracts with apparel brands. James, Durant and Antetokounmpo are signed to Nike, while Curry is with Under Armour.

James also makes a significant amount of money off the floor with his Springhill Company, a growing multimedia giant now valued at $725 million. Curry and Durant are heavily involved in investments, with Durant in particular taking an interest in startups during his time with the Golden State Warriors.

The 10 highest-paid NBA players are set to make $305 million this year, up from a record of $260 million set last year. They are also set to make $408 million, which tops the $351 million made in 2019-20 for the new record.