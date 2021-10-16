Indian Wells Tennis 2021 Results: Women's Finals and Men's Semifinals Preview

TPN/Getty Images

The men's semifinals and women's finals matchups at the BNP Paribas Open from Indian Wells, California, are set after play concluded on Friday.

True to form, upsets dotted the draws yet again. However, it's now to the point where no top-20 seeds are remaining in the field.

No. 27 Victoria Azarenka and No. 21 Paula Badosa will meet in the women's final. On the men's side, No. 31 Taylor Fritz will face No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili, and No. 21 Cameron Norrie will go up against No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov.

You can find three quick previews and picks for those matchups below alongside scores from the previous rounds on either side.

Women's Semifinals Results

No. 21 Paula Badosa def. No. 12 Ons Jabeur: 6-3, 6-3

No. 27 Victoria Azarenka def. No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko: 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Men's Quarterfinals Results

No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

No. 31 Taylor Fritz def. No. 3 Alexander Zverev: 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3)

No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov def. No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz: 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

No. 21 Cameron Norrie def. No. 11 Diego Schwartzman: 6-0, 6-2

Women's Finals Matchup

No. 21 Paula Badosa vs. No. 27 Victoria Azarenka

Men's Semifinals Matchup

No. 21 Cameron Norrie vs. No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov

No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. No. 31 Taylor Fritz

No. 21 Paula Badosa vs. No. 27 Victoria Azarenka

Badosa and Azarenka will be meeting each other for the first time.

Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open winner and three-time U.S. Open finalist, knows a thing or two about playing her best in the latter rounds of major tournaments.

The 21-time singles winner is fearless in clutch moments, and now she's looking to add another trophy to her mantle.

Badosa doesn't have as much experience on the big stage, although the 23-year-old is a rising star who should get that in due time. She has one career win, a WTA 250 tier victory at the Serbia Open earlier this year.

In the end, lean toward Azarenka and her experience en route to a straight-set win, although the arrow is pointing up on Badosa's career trajectory.

Pick: Azarenka 2-0

No. 21 Cameron Norrie vs. No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov

Norrie and Dimitrov have only played each other once before. That went down last March when Norrie defeated Dimitrov 7-5, 7-5 on the hard court at the Miami Open.

Norrie has lived on the edge a bit at Indian Wells, with his first three wins coming in three-set thrillers. But he's saved his best for last in the quarterfinals, where he dispatched Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2.

Dimitrov, of course, has the most impressive win on the men's side in this tournament, beating U.S. Open winner and No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev two games to one in the Round of 16.

This should be a closely contested match, a la the Miami Open battle. Look for this one to go the distance, and give the advantage to the previous winner in a classic.

Pick: Norrie 2-1

No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. No. 31 Taylor Fritz

Fritz and Basilashvili have split their head-to-head matchups this year, with the former winning their Round of 32 duel at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the latter taking the semifinal bout at the Qatar Open. Fritz leads the overall series 2-1.

The hometown edge goes to Fritz, who grew up in Rancho Santa Fe, California, about a two-hour drive from Indian Wells. He's on an amazing roll at home in Southern California, and he'll undoubtedly be extra motivated to win this tournament there.

Basilashvili has been a superstar this tournament, though, taking down No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals in three sets and defeating Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov too.

He also has two ATP singles titles this year at the Qatar Open and Bavarian Championships.

Fritz has been great in his own right, beating No. 3 Alexander Zverev in a tough quarterfinals match. No. 5 Matteo Berrettini and No. 10 Jannik Sinner also fell to Fritz.

Expect this to be the closest match of the three, with the potential of a third-set tiebreaker. In the end, the tie goes to the player at home in Fritz.

Pick: Fritz 2-1