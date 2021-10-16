5-Star Guard Prospect Simeon Wilcher Commits to North Carolina

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Simeon Wilcher, a class of 2023 combo guard out of Roselle Catholic (New Jersey), has committed to play for North Carolina.

Joe Tipton of On3 broke the news:

"The environment, the fans, the coaching staff, the players on the team, the GA's...the entire environment made it feel like a second home," Wilcher told Tipton regarding why he selected UNC.

"There was no need to mess around or beat around the bush because this opportunity doesn’t come for everybody. I wanted to lock it in so now I can be stress-free and go out there and play my game and hoop without any worries about this college stuff anymore."

The 247Sports composite list ranks Wilcher 14th overall on the class of 2023 boys basketball rankings. The 5-star prospect is also third among combo guards and third in New Jersey.

The 6'4", 185-pound guard had 14 offers, including ones from Ohio State, Oregon and Kansas. However, UNC won out over the rest of those programs, giving head coach Hubert Davis a key signing as he begins his tenure leading the Tar Heels' sideline.

Per Tipton, UNC is also looking at class of 2023 recruits Robert Dillingham, Mackenzie Mgbako and GG Jackson among others. All three are in the top 10 of 247Sports' composite rankings.